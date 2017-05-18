UPDATE 4-Wal-Mart sales get boost from online growth, customer visits

(Adds details on online sales growth, food deflation and
updates share price)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO May 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on
Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at
established U.S. stores, as investments to bring more customers
into the discount retailer paid off and a bigger push into
e-commerce boosted online purchases, sending its shares flirting
near a 52-week high.
Wal-Mart and analysts said the company is benefiting from a
$2.7 billion investment to increase entry-level wages and
enhance the training of its workforce, which has led to better
stocked shelves and cleaner stores. It said store visits rose
1.5 percent, the tenth consecutive quarterly increase.
Earlier in the day, shares of Wal-Mart rose to $77.40 - a
52-week high. They were trading at $77 in mid-day.
Wal-Mart's efforts to close the gap with rival Amazon.com
has started gaining momentum even as other retailers
like department store chains struggle. Online sales for the
Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer rose 63 percent in the
first quarter, which was higher than 29 percent growth in the
fourth quarter and 20 percent in the third quarter.
Online sales added 0.8 percentage points to the first
quarter comparable sales gain. Growth in the business has been
picking up after Wal-Mart said in October it would slow down new
store openings to focus on expanding its e-commerce business.
U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore told reporters in a call
that online sales growth was boosted by offering free two-day
shipping without membership fees, and higher repeat orders.
"We need to scale our e-commerce business further and see
some additional strength in our store comps to deliver the
results we know we're capable of," said Chief Executive Officer
Doug McMillon.
The company said most of the internet sales growth was from
existing online operations rather than from acquisitions.
Wal-Mart, which acquired Jet.com in 2016, this year alone has
snatched up online retail startups Shoebuy, Moosejaw and
Modcloth, and is currently in talks with small online clothing
retailer Bonobos.
"Wal-Mart's long string of investments in labor and
e-commerce, including acquisitions, are enabling modest market
share gains," John Zolidis, director equity research with the
Buckingham Research Group said.
Wal-Mart's performance, along with rival Target's
results on Wednesday, bucked a string of weak results from
retailers Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney.
Target reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and
sales.
Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose
1.4 percent, excluding fuel price fluctuations, and was the 11th
consecutive quarterly increase. Analysts were expecting a 1.3
percent increase, according to Consensus Metrix.
Wal-Mart is aggressively investing in making prices more
competitive compared to rivals. It has asked vendors to offer
grocery prices that are 15 percent lower than competitors.
Wal-Mart's U.S. Chief Executive Greg Foran said comparable
sales in food and grocery improved during the quarter on lower
food deflation, without sharing details. Grocery accounts for
nearly 53 percent of overall revenue for the retailer.
"Wal-Mart's commitment to value pricing is driving traffic
and growth in grocery and aggressive online strides are
impacting comparable sales," Cowen & Co's senior research
analyst Oliver Chen said in a note.
Earnings per share was $1 for the quarter ended on April 30,
exceeding the analysts' average estimate of 96 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Consolidated net income fell to
$3.04 billion from $3.08 billion due to a higher tax rate.
Quarterly revenue rose 1.4 percent to $117.5 billion,
slightly lower than analysts expectations of $117.7 billion due
to a stronger dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sales.
Revenue grew 2.8 percent on a currency neutral basis.
For the second quarter, Wal-Mart expects an increase of 1.5
percent to 2 percent in U.S. same-store sales. It forecast
earnings per share of $1 to $1.08, against market expectations
of $1.07.
