Wal-Mart third-quarter sales rise 2.9 pct

Nov 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a
2.9 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong
sales at its small format 'Neighborhood Market' stores.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell 0.4 percent to
$3.71 billion, or $1.15 per share, for its quarter ended Oct.
31, from $3.74 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the same period a
year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $119 billion from $115.7 billion a
year earlier.
The world's largest retailer said same-store sales rose 5.5.
percent at its Neighborhood Market stores in the quarter.
Overall U.S. same-store sales rose 0.5 percent, ending a
six-quarter streak of flat or declining same-store sales in the
region.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)