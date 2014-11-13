CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart sales rise as it girds for competitive holiday season

(Company clarifies executive comment to show that online price
matching to affect roughly 4,300 stores, not 5,000, penultimate
paragraph)
Nov 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc same-store
sales, helped by lower gas prices, rose for the first time in
seven quarters, but the world's largest retailer warned it was
preparing for a bruising holiday season as it moves to match
prices with online outlets.
Wal-Mart said on Thursday comparable sales at stores open at
least 12 months rose 0.5 percent in the third quarter ending
Oct. 31, buoyed by growth in its small-format locations. The
market was expecting flat same-store sales, according to
Consensus Metrix.
The results suggest Wal-Mart's core low-income customer,
whose spending power has been limited by stagnant wages and cuts
to food stamp benefits, may be loosening their purse strings,
encouraged by the drop in gasoline prices below $3.
"Our sense is that consumer confidence is reasonable out
there and there is no doubt that lower gas prices are probably
giving us a bit of benefit as well," Greg Foran, head of the
U.S. business, told reporters.
Wal-Mart shares rose 3.6 percent to $82.07 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Quarterly sales from new and existing stores rose to $119
billion from $115.7 billion, paced by demand for home goods and
apparel, and 5.5 percent growth in comparable sales at
Neighborhood Market outlets, the smaller format in which it is
investing to counter slowing growth in Supercenters.
The results compared favorably with competitor Kohl's Corp
, which said its same-store sales dropped for the fifth
straight quarter, hit by weak sales of women's apparel.
Not all of Wal-Mart's report was positive. Customer traffic
in the United States dropped 0.7 percent in the quarter, and
operating income fell on higher health-care costs and
investments in e-commerce.
Wal-Mart lowered the top end of its full-year profit
forecast to $5.02 per share from $5.15, partly citing
expectations of a highly competitive holiday season.
Foran said he informed managers they could match prices with
Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers, formalizing
a practice already in place in about half of its roughly 4,300
stores in the United States.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.71 billion,
or $1.15 per share, for the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $3.74
billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average
expected earnings of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Alan Crosby)