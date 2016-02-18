CORRECTED-Wal-Mart quarterly earnings fall; U.S. sales edge up

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
(Corrects headline, first and third paragraphs to reflect analysts' estimate was $1.46 per share, not $1.43, changes per-share profit figure to adjusted)
Feb 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported a decline in quarterly earnings as it booked a modest increase in sales at existing stores.
Net income fell 7.9 percent to $4.57 billion in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 from a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings of $1.49 per diluted share exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $1.46, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 0.6 percent, positive for the sixth consecutive quarter. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.