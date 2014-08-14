Wal-Mart revenue rises but U.S. same-store sales flat

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher sales at its smaller-format stores, but U.S. same-store sales failed to show growth again.
Wal-Mart also cut its forecast for full-year earnings from continuing operations to $4.90-$5.15 per share from $5.10-$5.45, citing higher employee healthcare costs and increased investment in its online business.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.09 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $4.07 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
U.S. same-store sales were flat in the quarter.
Total revenue rose to $120.13 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.