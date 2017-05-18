Wal-Mart's first-quarter comparable sales beat estimates

CHICAGO May 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on
Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club
stores and a rise in online sales.
Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.4 percent
in the first quarter, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by
research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3
percent.
Earnings per share for the world's largest retailer rose to
$1 in the quarter ended April 30, from 98 cents per share in the
same period a year ago. Consolidated net income fell to $3.04
billion from $3.08 billion due to an increase in the tax rate.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicag; Editing by W Simon)