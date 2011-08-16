Wal-Mart profit up, U.S. sales fall 0.9 percent

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
CHICAGO Aug 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Tuesday that sales at its U.S. discount stores open at least a year fell 0.9 percent during its second quarter, marking the ninth straight quarterly decline as it tries to bring bargain hunters back to its stores.
The world's largest retailer earned $1.09 per share from continuing operations, up from 97 cents a year earlier and near the high end of its forecast of $1.05 to $1.10. The average analyst estimate was $1.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In May, Wal-Mart said same-store sales at the Walmart chain in the United States, excluding fuel, would be down 1 percent to up 1 percent. Analysts, on average, were expecting a decline of 0.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.