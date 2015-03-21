UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC to allow shareholder vote on Wal-Mart independent chairman

(Adds SEC, Wal-Mart and fund comments)
By Nathan Layne
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
shareholders will vote in June at the company's annual meeting
on electing an independent board chairman, after U.S. regulators
rejected a request by the retailer to block the proposal.
Efforts the past two years were unsuccessful to unseat
current board Chairman Rob Walton, scion of the billionaire
family that founded the world's largest retailer.
Because the Walton family controls more than 50 percent of
the retailer's shares, outside proposals generally have little
chance of passing.
Wal-Mart had argued that the proposal, submitted by the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters General Fund, should be
omitted because it was vague in its standard of independence.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected that
argument, according to a letter from the agency delivered to the
fund sponsoring the proposal on Friday.
In its ruling SEC attorney Luna Bloom wrote that the
proposal was not "so inherently vague or indefinite" that
shareholders and the company would not be able to determine
"what actions or measures the proposal requires."
Wal-Mart said it respected the SEC's decision, while noting
that it has over the years bolstered independent oversight,
including filling its 16-person board with 11 independent
members and separating the chairman and CEO roles.
"Wal-Mart has always strived to maintain high corporate
governance standards," spokesman Randy Hargrove said.
The Teamsters fund has argued that a chairman without ties
to the Walton family and who was independent of management would
help improve oversight. It cited ongoing investigations into
allegations of bribery in Mexico among the issues that
illustrated the need for change.
The independent chairman proposal was supported by 15.4
percent of the vote in 2014, short of the 20 percent to 30
percent threshold that governance experts say can generally
prompt a board to seriously consider an issue or take action.
But excluding the Walton block of stock, the measure got 40
percent of the "independent" vote, up from 36 percent in 2013.
Wal-Mart has sought to omit a handful of proposals this
year. One calling for disclosure on pay disparity between
executives and store workers was dropped by a group of Catholic
nuns, SEC records show.
The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and other co-filers
said they had dropped the proposal in part because of Wal-Mart's
decision in mid-February to raise its minimum wage.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in New Orleans; Editing by Ken Wills
and Lisa Shumaker)