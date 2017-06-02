Wal-Mart reassures employees as it touts tech investments

| FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
executives on Friday reassured workers they remained
integral to the company's success as they highlighted
investments in online sales and other technology to compete with
rivals like Amazon.com Inc.
Wal-Mart is successfully using e-commerce to boost sales but
does not want to alienate workers who have helped drive gains
with improved customer service and higher morale following a
rise in base pay to $10 an hour.
"We will compete with technology, but win with people,"
Chief Executive Doug McMillon said at Wal-Mart's annual
shareholder meeting where all the company's board member
nominations were approved. "We will be people-led and
tech-empowered."
The nod to store employees and the retail workforce was a
departure from past years when the company focused shareholder
presentations on the technology it was adopting to close the
online gap with Amazon and beat other competitors.
The shift followed complaints by labor groups that Wal-Mart
had to do more for workers, despite the company's $2.7 billion
investment in employee training and wages in 2015 and the 2016
wage increase to $10.
McMillon's comments capped a three-day media event during
which the company announced initiatives like a test program that
allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the
retailer's website and the use of blockchain technology to
ensure safety in its food supply chain.
Wal-Mart's investments in technology helped deliver a 63
percent rise in first quarter online sales, up from 29 percent
growth in the fourth quarter and 20 percent in the third
quarter.
Its results have also outshined rivals like Target Corp
, department-store chains and apparel retailers.
CHAIRMAN PROPOSAL REJECTED
The shareholders meeting at the Bud Walton Arena in
Fayetteville, Arkansas, 30 miles from the company's headquarters
in Bentonville, was packed with 14,000 people, including workers
from around 27 countries and shareholders. The company tapped
Blake Shelton to host the show which included pop stars like
Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige and Rachel Platten.
Wal-Mart's shareholders approved all 11 company-recommended
board members and voted in-line with company wishes. None of the
four shareholder proposals put forward were approved. One from
Making Change at Wal-Mart, part of the United Food and
Commercial Workers Union, called for an independent chairman to
act in the interests of Wal-Mart's hourly workers.
"How can any Wal-Mart associate build a better life when
they have been with the company for five years or more and they
make $9 or $10 an hour," said Amy Ritter from the labor group,
who presented the proposal.
For years, influential proxy advisory firms have recommended
shareholders vote in favor of an independent board chairman
without ties to management or the founding family, ever since
bribery allegations several years ago exposed serious board
oversight failures.
About 51 percent of Wal-Mart's stock is controlled by the
Walton family and current Chairman of the Board Greg Penner is
married to the grandaughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Andrew Hay)