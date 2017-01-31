Wal-Mart offers free two-day shipping in latest attempt to compete with Amazon

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will
offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of
$35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival
Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.
Free shipping will replace 'Shipping Pass', Wal-Mart's
existing two-day shipping program that charges shoppers an
annual membership fee of $49. Amazon Prime charges customers $99
a year for two-day shipping that comes with additional features
like a streaming video service.
Marc Lore, head of Wal-Mart's e-commerce operations, said
the company's offer will be "most compelling" for shoppers
looking for low prices, a wide assortment and fast shipping.
"In today's world of e-commerce, two-day free shipping is
table stakes. It no longer makes sense to charge for it," Lore
said on a conference call. He is the former head of online
retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last
year.
The decision to scrap the membership fee is Lore's boldest
move yet to challenge Amazon since he took charge of Wal-Mart's
struggling online business. Earlier this month, Lore shuffled
Wal-Mart's e-commerce decks.
The move is in line with the broader push by Wal-Mart Chief
Executive Doug McMillon to narrow the gap with Amazon and give
it an even more dominant position in U.S. e-commerce. The
retailer has been investing in e-commerce for the past 15 years,
but it still lags far behind its Seattle-based rival.
Wal-Mart's free shipping offer will be available on over 2
million items. It will include frequently ordered items such as
household essentials, baby products, cleaning supplies and food
items like cereal and peanut butter.
Wal-Mart said it will use its new online warehouses around
the country to fulfill such orders and expects to ship many such
items in just one day. In October, the retailer said it is on
track to double the number of giant warehouses dedicated to
online sales to 10 by the end of 2016.
Wal-Mart will also fully refund the membership fee for
existing Shipping Pass members. The company started
experimenting with Shipping Pass in 2015 and was trying to boost
demand for the program by offering a free 30-day trial in 2016.
In a separate blog post, Lore said the retailer remains
committed to saving consumers money. "I've been here for four
months and I couldn't be more excited about how fast we are
moving. It feels like a startup."
He indicated there will be more changes at the world's
largest retailer.
