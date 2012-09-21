Wal-Mart to hire more than 50,000 for holiday rush

Sept 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday that it plans to give current workers the chance to work more hours and will hire more than 50,000 seasonal employees as it gets ready for the winter holiday season, its busiest time of year.

It was not immediately clear how many people the world's largest retailer hired to handle last year's holiday rush. Retailers typically add seasonal staff in the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping season in order to work in stores and to help in other areas, such as distribution and fulfilling online orders.

Earlier this week, department store chain Kohl's Corp said it planned to increase its holiday season hiring by more than 10 percent. Kohl's said on Sept. 18 that it plans to hire more than 52,700 people for the holiday season to work in stores and support its online business.