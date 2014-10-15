Wal-Mart says to slow store openings, invest more in ecommerce

Oct 15 Wal-Mart Stores, the world's
largest retailer, said on Wednesday it would open fewer stores
in the U.S. in the next fiscal year and ramp up spending on
e-commerce.
The retailer will open 180-200 of its small format stores,
called Neighborhood Markets, in the next fiscal year through
January 2016, Greg Foran, head of the U.S. business, told a
meeting of investors and analysts. That compares with its plan
to open 270-300 of the small format stores in the current fiscal
year.
Foran said Wal-Mart would open 60-70 Supercenters, its large
format store, in the next fiscal year, compared with a plan for
115 openings, including conversions, this year.
Wal-Mart CEO Douglas McMillion told the meeting that the
retailer would invest "a bit less than we would in stores" and
invest more in e-commerce.
