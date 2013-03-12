Wal-Mart CFO says still seeing effect of delayed tax refunds

* $2.7 bln in checks cashed vs $4 bln last year
* Expects to catch up during the quarter
March 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's U.S.
customers are still contending with delays in getting their tax
refunds this year, with volume running about a third lower than
normal, the discount chain's finance chief said on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart has cashed some $2.7 billion in tax refund checks
at its U.S. stores so far this year, Chief Financial Officer
Charles Holley said at an investor conference that was broadcast
over the internet. At this point last year, that amount was
about $4 billion.
Holley said that he expected tax refunds volumes, which help
drive sales at the retailer, to catch up during the quarter.
As of Feb. 21, when Wal-Mart announced quarterly results, it
had cashed $1.7 billon in tax refund checks, compared to $3
billion a year earlier.
Federal tax refunds are arriving later than expected this
year for some lower-income Americans due in part to closer
scrutiny by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service of earned income
tax credit claims, the IRS said last month.
The delays are largely responsible for a slow start to the
current quarter, which began in February, the company said last
month. Tax refund checks are a key source of revenue for
retailers like Wal-Mart, as shoppers who held off on big
purchases at the holidays get caught up.
The company expects sales at its U.S. stores open at least a
year, or same-store sales, to be about flat during the current
quarter. A year earlier, such sales rose 2.6 percent.