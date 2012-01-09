Walmart's "free" offer could come with a price

Jan 9 As tax season begins, a decision by
Wal-Mart Stores Inc to offer some free and discounted
tax preparation in conjunction with its check-cashing services
at more than 3,000 U.S. stores is less about giving back and
more about bringing in, experts cautioned.
"No company does anything altruistically," Morningstar
analyst Michael Keara said.
Now that the holiday shopping season is over, the retailer
is looking for new revenue sources, he said. The company's
latest offer allows consumers to have their tax refunds
deposited for "free" onto a Walmart cash card. In addition, the
company is working with major tax preparation firms to provide
free "assisted" form 1040EZ filings.
It will take a while to see how lucrative the new service
will be, given that some people will choose to pay down debt
from their previous round of spending with their tax refunds,
Keara said. Either way, it's going to put more money into
Walmart stores and is another play to reach millions of
Americans who don't use traditional banking services.
"It just locks in that they'll spend their rebate checks at
Walmart," Keara said. "It's pretty smart."
Walmart already is a big player in the marketplace to cash
checks for those who don't use traditional banking services and
who often face steep check cashing fees. Walmart charges a
flatrate price of $3 or $6 (depending on the size of the check)
rather the 3 percent to 5 percent fees at check cashing
services. For a $500 check, that means paying $3 at Walmart or
$15 to $25 at a check cashing service.
The new program, which kicked off on Monday, come as
Walmart tries to reach "unbanked" consumers, who typically
don't have credit cards, either. About 85 percent of
transactions at Walmart stores are paid with cash.
Some 2,800 Walmart U.S. stores have a Jackson Hewitt location, and another 250 or so stores feature H&R
Block Inc .
Those providers will offer free 1040 EZ filings with tax
preparation consultants in Walmart stores, said Daniel Eckert,
head of Walmart financial services. Prices for other tax
preparation services will be about 7 percent to 10 percent
lower than at both companies' other locations, he added.
Jackson Hewitt and H&R Block already offer free basic tax
return preparation through their offices and websites. It also
is free to file the simplified 1040EZ on your own, or even
through one of the online services, such as Intuit's TurboTax.
More than 60 million Americans do not use traditional
financial services such as credit cards and checking accounts,
Eckert said. Last year, these consumers paid billion of dollars
in fees and interest to financial services providers. Within
the next few months, they will be looking to cash more than $31
billion in tax refund checks and many could pay up to $90 for
such check cashing services, he said.
"It's money that we want to make sure ends up in the right
place, which is back in their pocketbooks," Eckert
said.
Walmart, whose core customer has a household income of
$30,000 to $60,000, has been trying to stand out to those with
limited financial means. The world's largest retailer brought
back holiday-season layaway on toys and electronics, letting
shoppers pay in installments for a modest fee, a move that
appears to have been a success.
Tax preparation is just one offering in Walmart's
"MoneyCenter." The retailer also offers Walmart credit cards
and money cards, money transfers, money orders along with $3
check cashing.
Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director for U.S. PIRG,
cautioned consumers to look at skeptically at Walmart's
proposition.
"Consumers who are considering the Walmart offer should
understand that Walmart is not your friend," he said.
One area of concern is the company's offer to allow
consumers to have their tax refunds deposited for "free" onto a
Walmart cash card, which Mierzwinski pointed out comes with a
lot of fees. Some of the fees include $3 if $1,000 isn't added
to a card in a given month, $2 to withdraw cash from an ATM, $1
to check your balance and $3 to replace a lost or stolen
card.
"You put your refund on their card, so you're more likely
to spend your refund at their store than save your refund," he
said. "And you're more likely to be an impulse shopper."