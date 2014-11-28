Judge orders Wal-Mart to let NYC church challenge gun sales

Nov 28 A federal judge ordered Wal-Mart Stores
Inc to let shareholders vote on a proposal to force
tighter oversight of its sale of high-capacity guns and other
potentially offensive products.
U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Wilmington, Delaware on
Wednesday said the world's largest retailer wrongly excluded
such a proposal from Trinity Church, a historic Wall Street
church, from its June 6 annual meeting.
Stark also granted Trinity an injunction preventing Wal-Mart
from excluding the proposal from proxy materials for its 2015
annual meeting, saying a vote would serve the public interest.
The proposal would require the governance committee of
Wal-Mart's board to more closely examine the sale of products
that might endanger public safety, hurt Wal-Mart's reputation,
or offend "family and community values" integral to the
Bentonville, Arkansas-based company's brand.
Trinity said these products might include guns with clips
holding more than 10 rounds, a type it said "enabled" mass
killings in Newtown, Connecticut and Aurora, Colorado; or music
that depicts sex or violence. It said Wal-Mart already limits
sales of such music.
The April 1 lawsuit was filed two weeks after the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission issued a "no action" letter
signaling it would not punish Wal-Mart for excluding the
proposal.
Stark said that while it was too late to do anything about
the 2014 annual meeting, the SEC letter did not end the matter.
He went on to reject Wal-Mart's argument that Trinity's proposal
was too vague, potentially covering a broad swath of products.
"The proposal does not dictate any particular outcome or
micro-manage Wal-Mart's day-to-day business," Stark wrote.
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the retailer may
appeal the decision.
"Trinity's proposal would interfere with Walmart's ordinary
business operations by seeking to regulate Walmart's daily
decisions on the hundreds of thousands of products sold," he
said.
Hargrove added that in U.S. areas it sells firearms in the
United States, Wal-Mart has "a long standing commitment to do so
safely and responsibly," under standards that "greatly exceed"
what the law requires.
Trinity's rector, the Rev. James Cooper, welcomed the
decision.
"On critical issues such as the sale of products that may
threaten the safety or well-being of communities, corporate
boards must exercise their oversight role to assure balance
among customer, shareholder, and societal interests," he said.
The case is Trinity Wall Street v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, U.S.
District Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-00405.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)