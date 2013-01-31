Anti-Walmart protestors will stop picketing the chain

Jan 31 Labor groups that have long spoken out
against Wal-Mart Stores Inc will stop much of their
picketing against the world's largest retailer after reaching a
deal with the National Labor Relations Board, Wal-Mart said on
Thursday.
The agreement comes after Wal-Mart filed an unfair labor
practice charge against the United Food and Commercial Workers
International Union, or UFCW, in November, asking the NLRB to
halt what the retailer said were unlawful attempts to disrupt
its business.
In a UFCW letter to the NLRB provided by Wal-Mart, the UFCW
and OUR Walmart - a UFCW-supported group of current and former
Wal-Mart workers - also said that they do not intend to have
Wal-Mart recognize or bargain with them as the representative of
Wal-Mart employees.
According to details released by Wal-Mart, the UFCW and OUR
Walmart will stop all of their unlawful recognitional picketing,
will stop encouraging unlawful disruptions by other affiliated
groups and will stop any picketing at Walmart stores and
facilities for at least 60 days.
The UFCW and OUR Walmart could not be immediately reached
for comment.