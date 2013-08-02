版本:
U.S. Judge denies class certification motion brought by women suing Wal-Mart

Aug 2 A U.S. judge rejected on Friday an attempt by women suing Wal-Mart to bring a reformulated class action against the company.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco comes after the U.S. Supreme Court had previously rejected a larger nationwide class.

The women allege the company discriminated against women in pay and promotions in some regions of California.
