Wal-Mart in talks to sell China e-commerce platform to JD.com-WSJ

June 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to sell its Chinese e-commerce platform, Yihaodian, to JD.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The exact terms of the proposed deal are unclear and discussions remain fluid, but one of the people said it could include a broader partnership between Wal-Mart and JD.com, the report said. (on.wsj.com/28IQUlW) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)