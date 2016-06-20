Wal-Mart in talks to sell China e-commerce platform to JD.com-WSJ

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to sell its Chinese e-commerce platform, Yihaodian, to JD.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The exact terms of the proposed deal are unclear and discussions remain fluid, but one of the people said it could include a broader partnership between Wal-Mart and JD.com, the report said. (on.wsj.com/28IQUlW) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group