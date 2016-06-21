UPDATE 5-Wal-Mart rips up China online strategy, starts again with stake in Alibaba rival

* Sells Chinese online platform Yihaodian to JD.com
* Gets 5 pct stake in China No. 2 e-commerce firm in return
* In broader campaign to shake off sluggish China sales
* China online grocery market to hit $180 bln by 2020-report
By Lauren Hirsch and Adam Jourdan
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI, June 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
has sold its Chinese online grocery store in return for
a stake in the country's no. 2 e-commerce firm, ripping up its
previous strategy in efforts to cure ailing sales in one of the
world's toughest retail markets.
The deal will see the U.S. grocery giant swap its Yihaodian
platform for a 5 percent stake in JD.com Inc, worth about
$1.5 billion by the firm's latest market value. The move also
gives Wal-Mart a ringside seat in JD.com's bitter rivalry with
Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The sell-off, announced on Monday, is a significant shift
for Wal-Mart in China, where it operates more than 400
bricks-and-mortar stores. The firm has been shuttering
underperforming outlets and grappling with soft online sales in
the world's second-biggest economy since it bought full control
of Yihaodian in July last year, saying the site would play a
leading role in its China strategy.
"The reality is that e-commerce is hyper-competitive in
China and it is tough for any platform to make money," said Ben
Cavender, Shanghai-based principal of China Market Research
Group. "Selling up in return for a 5 percent stake in JD.com is
a good way of staying in the space while reducing the risk."
The deal echoes a strategy adopted by other international
retailers and consumer goods makers - selling a local unit for a
stake in a Chinese partner in order to prosper in a cut-throat
marketplace. France's Danone SA sold its Dumex brand
last year to raise its stake in local dairy giant China Mengniu
Dairy Co Ltd.
Wal-Mart's tie-up gives it access to JD.com's nationwide
logistics and warehousing networks, as well as its over 150
million users - helping expand the U.S. firm's reach with
China's increasingly tech-savvy middle class.
For JD.com, the deal could provide a boost in its
intensifying competition in the fast-growing online grocery
business with Alibaba - a market set to boom to nearly $180
billion by 2020 from $41 billion last year, according to data
from food research body IGD.
Under the deal, JD.com will issue around 145 million new
class A shares to Wal-Mart. JD.com will take ownership of
Yihaodian, although the platform will continue to be operated by
Wal-Mart.
The world's biggest retailer had previously talked up
Yihaodian as playing a key role in turning around its China
business. Wal-Mart has worked to turn around falling same-store
sales in China, where the firm said in May it was facing a
"challenging macroeconomic environment".
Analysts said that while Wal-Mart would give up a large
amount of control and potential future profits from the
business, the tie-up would allow the U.S. firm to concentrate on
turning around its offline stores.
"It doesn't mean that (Wal-Mart has) pulled away, but to me
it tells me they are trying to make smarter investments," said
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.
