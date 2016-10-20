Wal-Mart to open Sam's Club on JD.com

Oct 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was
launching its warehouse retail business Sam's Club and a store
for imported products on JD.com Inc's platform, three
months after the world's largest retailer took a stake in the
no. 2 Chinese e-commerce company.
Walmart Stores will also start a two-hour delivery service
from its stores in select Chinese cities on Thursday for orders
placed on JD Daojia, JD.com's grocery business.
The delivery service will be available from more than 20
Walmart stores in China, and are expected to double by the end
of the year.
Walmart's global import store, set to be launched on Friday
on JD Worldwide, will give Chinese customers access to products
imported by Walmart from its stores around the world.
The efforts, part of the agreement announced between the two
companies in June, are being launched in time to woo Chinese
customers ahead of the Singles' Day shopping festival on Nov.
11.
The U.S. grocery giant said in June it would sell its
Chinese online grocery store Yihaodian in return for a 5 percent
stake in JD.com, to cure ailing sales in one of the world's
toughest retail markets.
For the Sam's Club store, Walmart said it would stock
merchandise in JD's warehouses and use JD's same- and next- day
delivery service.
Wal-Mart reported a 10.8 percent passive stake in JD.com as
of Oct. 5.(bit.ly/2eo9sJS)
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)