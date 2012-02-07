UPDATE 2-Walmart Canada unveils $750 mln plan to take on rivals

* Plans to complete 73 projects in fiscal yr starting Feb

* To add 4.6 million square feet of retail space

* More than half of projects to target supercentres

Feb 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian unit will invest more than $750 million in 73 projects in the next twelve months, as the world's biggest retailer moves aggressively to stay ahead of competitors such as Target Corp .

U.S. discount retailer Target said last month it will open its first 24 Canadian stores in Ontario in March or early April of 2013, sparking fears of increased pressure on retailers' margins.

Walmart Canada, which already operates 333 stores in the country, plans to add 4.6 million square feet of retail space to its operations in the next one year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 73 projects will include building new stores and expanding, remodelling or relocating existing stores, it said.

More than half of the projects will be part of the company's program on supercentres -- Wal-Mart stores with the addition of full-service supermarkets -- and the rest will be discount stores.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada already runs 164 supercentres, and more and more U.S. retailers such as Nordstrom Inc and Kohl's Corp are turning to Canada.