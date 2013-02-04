版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart falls after JPMorgan downgrade

NEW YORK Feb 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Shares down 1.2 percent in premarket, JPMorgan downgrades to "neutral"

