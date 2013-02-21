BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-CEO says plans to add 36-40 million square feet in FY 2014 versus 34.6 million year earlier, but at less or equal spending

CHICAGO Feb 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* CEO says plans to add 36-40 million square feet in FY 2014
versus 34.6
million year earlier, but at less or equal spending
* US CEO says customers challenged by higher fuel
prices, increased
payroll taxes and delayed tax refunds
* US CEO says saw impact from increased payroll taxes,
delayed refunds
in last couple weeks of Q4
* US CEO says net layaway sales up almost 10 percent in
holiday season
versus year earlier
* US CEO says grocery comp sales up low-single-digits
in Q4, gaining
significant share in household paper and pets
* US CEO says had first full-year of higher apparel
comp sales in 7
years
* Wal-mart international CEO says comparable traffic
down in majority
of markets in Q4
* Wal-mart international CEO says in china,consumers
shifting to weekly
stock up trips from daily shopping trips
* Wal-mart international CEO says seeing fewer trips
and smaller
purchase size from convenience shopper in Brazil, Canada,
Mexico
* Wal-mart international CEO says in markets like
Canada, seeing
increased traffic in food and consumables, decreased general
merchandise
traffic
* Wal-mart international CEO says will take necessary
actions where it
has opportunities to adjust to trends
* Sam's club CEO says traffic and add-ons from small
business members
were soft in Q4
* Sam's club CEO says business members more deliberate
in spending due
to economic factors
* Sees FY 2014 net sales up 5-6 percent ex-currency and
acquisitions, versus
5-7 percent forecast in October