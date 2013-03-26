版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 01:39 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-e-Commerce exec says has 2 million items on walmart website, plans to double that this year

SAN BRUNO, Calif., March 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * E-Commerce exec says has 2 million items on walmart website, plans to double

that this year
