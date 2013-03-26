版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-e-Commerce exec says lockers for online orders test to start this summer

SAN BRUNO, Calif., March 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * E-Commerce exec says lockers for online orders test to start this summer * Exec says to expand ship from store for online orders to about 50 stores
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐