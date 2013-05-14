BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says to conduct in-depth safety inspections at all factories in bangladesh that produce goods for it

CHICAGO May 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says to conduct in-depth safety inspections at all factories in bangladesh

that produce goods for it * Says to complete all reviews within 6 months, publicly release names and

inspection information on all 279 factories * Says will begin posting results of these bangladesh inspections on June 1 * Says increasing pace and frequency of follow up inspections in all bangladesh

factories, with visits taking place every two months * Says bureau veritas to provide fire safety training to every worker in every

factory that produces walmart goods in bangladesh * Says contributing $600,000 towards project that empowers workers in

bangladesh