公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-said is not in a position to sign the industriall accord at this time

May 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Said is not in a position to sign the industriall accord at this time * Believes its safety plan meets or exceeds the industriall proposal, and will

get results more quickly.
