公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-CEO says gaining share in almost every country Wal Mart-operates in

CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CEO says gaining share in almost every country Wal Mart-operates in * CEO says international business will continue to be a growth engine

