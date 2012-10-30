版本:
BRIEF-Wal-Mart says has no reports of significant damage to its facilities from sandy

CHICAGO Oct 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says has no reports of significant damage to its facilities from sandy * Says 168 stores remain closed * Says some stores impacted by sandy will be reopening with the use of

generators * Says sandy has not had any impact on holiday planning at this point

