2012年 11月 27日

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says supplier had subcontracted work to bangladesh factory without authorization

CHICAGO Nov 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says supplier had subcontracted work to bangladesh factory without

authorization * Says bangladesh factory was no longer authorized to produce merchandise for

it * Says terminated relationship with supplier, which it declines to name

