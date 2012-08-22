版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Wal-Mart's layaway program credit positive

Aug 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Moody's: Wal-mart's expanded and enhanced layaway program credit positive for

for company

