版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores says Pamela Craig appointed to board - SEC filing

Nov 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says pamela j. craig appointed to the board - SEC filing * Says pamela j. craig is the retired chief financial officer of Accenture * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐