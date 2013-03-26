BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says on track to do over $9 billion in global online sales this year

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
SAN BRUNO, Calif., March 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says on track to do over $9 billion in global online sales this year * Exec says online traffic to walmart.com is up about 20 percent year-over-year * Exec says Wal Mart-is no. 1 retailer online in Brazil, up from 8th
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July