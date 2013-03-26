版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 02:50 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says on track to do over $9 billion in global online sales this year

SAN BRUNO, Calif., March 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says on track to do over $9 billion in global online sales this year * Exec says online traffic to walmart.com is up about 20 percent year-over-year * Exec says Wal Mart-is no. 1 retailer online in Brazil, up from 8th
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐