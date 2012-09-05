版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-walmart U.S. CEO says optimistic about Q4, expects it to be challenging

CHICAGO, Sept 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Walmart U.S. CEO says optimistic about Q4, expects it to be challenging * Walmart U.S. CEO says its ecommerce business grew faster than U.S. ecommerce

rates in first half of year

