BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-walmart U.S. CEO says optimistic about Q4, expects it to be challenging

BRIEF-Insulet reports Q4 revenue $103.6 million
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
CHICAGO, Sept 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Walmart U.S. CEO says optimistic about Q4, expects it to be challenging * Walmart U.S. CEO says its ecommerce business grew faster than U.S. ecommerce
rates in first half of year
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Prairiesky announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results and dividend increase