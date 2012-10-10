版本:
BRIEF-Walmart U.S. exec sees momentum from back-to-school continuing into holiday season

CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * U.S. exec sees momentum from back-to-school continuing into holiday season * U.S. exec says by today has $400 million in layaway * U.S. exec says doubled amount of tablets and ipads it bought ahead of holiday

season * U.S. exec says feels very good, very strong, about second half of year

