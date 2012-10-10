BRIEF-Walmart U.S. exec sees over $150 million in savings from sustainability efforts such as solar panels

CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * U.S. exec sees over $150 million in savings from sustainability efforts such

as solar panels * U.S. CEO says will have 12 walmart express stores by end of FY 2013 * U.S. CEO says to have over 240 neighborhood market stores by end of FY 2013,

more than 500 by FY 2016 * U.S. CEO sees adding roughly 205 stores in FY 2013, and 220-240 stores in FY

2014 * U.S. exec says to increase spending on local price comparison commercials