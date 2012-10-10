BRIEF-Wal-mart's sam's club exec says self checkout in half of stores, plans to add to more locations

MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Mart's sam's club exec says self checkout in half of stores, plans to
add to more locations * Mart's sam's club CEO says testing new membership in Texas with two
fees, $45 and $100 * Mart's sam's club CEO says testing in Texas marks chain's first fee
increase since 2006 * Sam's club CEO says introducing cash rewards program in Texas test, $10 in
cash for every $500 spent * Sam's club CEO says plays to open 10-15 new stores in FY 2014, up from 9 in
FY 2013 and 3 in FY 2012
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.