BRIEF-Wal Mart International CFO sees 20-22 million new square feet of store growth in FY 2014

MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Wal-mart international CFO sees 20-22 million new square feet of
store growth in FY 2014 * Wal-mart international CFO says to selectively evaluate entering new markets
through m&a * Wal-mart international CFO says m&a can also be used to fill gaps in existing
markets, add capabilities * Wal-mart international CEO says 20-22 million sq ft of store space to be
added in FY 2014 versus 21-23 million in FY 2013 * Wal-mart international CEO says biggest opportunities for sam's club
format are Brazil and China * Exec says of China's economy there is a moderated sense of confidence in a
very high-growth market * Mart's sam's club CEO says chain has just over 47 million card holders,
seeing some of highest renewal rates in a decade
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.