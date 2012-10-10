BRIEF-Wal Mart International CFO sees 20-22 million new square feet of store growth in FY 2014

CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Wal-mart international CFO sees 20-22 million new square feet of

store growth in FY 2014 * Wal-mart international CFO says to selectively evaluate entering new markets

through m&a * Wal-mart international CFO says m&a can also be used to fill gaps in existing

markets, add capabilities * Wal-mart international CEO says 20-22 million sq ft of store space to be

added in FY 2014 versus 21-23 million in FY 2013 * Wal-mart international CEO says biggest opportunities for sam's club

format are Brazil and China * Exec says of China's economy there is a moderated sense of confidence in a

very high-growth market * Mart's sam's club CEO says chain has just over 47 million card holders,

seeing some of highest renewal rates in a decade