BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CHICAGO Nov 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says incurred expenses of about $48 million in Q3 related to fcpa review * Says inquiries or investigations on allegations of potential fcpa violations
in countries including Brazil, China, India * CEO says international grew or maintained market share in major markets
except for China * Walmart U.S. CEO says early layaway generated about $300 million in added Q3
volume versus year ago * Walmart U.S. CEO says some customers consolidating shopping trips, traffic up
about 0.1 percent * Walmart U.S. CEO says giving additional 10 percent discount to workers who
work on thanksgiving * Walmart U.S. CEO says neighborhood market same-store sales up in mid-single
digits year-to-date * Walmart international CEO says average ticket grew 8 percent in China,
traffic declined 7.6 percent * Walmart international CEO says experiencing challenges from macroeconomic
environment in Japan * Mart's sam's club CEO says inflation in some categories led members
to trade down * Mart's sam's club CEO says saw slower growth in business member traffic in Q3 * Mart's sam's club CEO says business member softening could remain a headwind
Q4 * Mart's sam's club CEO says operating income growth will be challenged in Q4 * CFO says expects to finish year with net sales growth of around 5 percent * CFO says "while we are optimistic about sales, we are also realistic"
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.