公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-CFO says layaway up $300 million through Q3

CHICAGO Nov 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CFO says had $300 million more in layaway at end of Q3 versus year earlier * CFO says seeing some competitors discounting earlier than in past holidays

