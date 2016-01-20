UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart Stores to hike pay for 1.2 mln workers in 2016

(Adds details)
By Nathan Layne
Jan 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
Wednesday that more than 1.2 million employees would get a raise
in 2016, and the retailer will allow paid days off to be carried
over into the next year as it aims to retain workers amid a
tight U.S. labor market.
The company announced plans for the raise last year as part
of a two-step, $2.7 billion investment in wages, benefits and
training, although it had not disclosed details of the second
phase in which it is bumping its mininmum pay to $10 an hour,
following an increase to $9 in April.
In a statement the company said all employees hired before
Jan. 1 would be paid at least $10 an hour, with entry-level
hires after that date eligible for that wage after completing a
training program.
The latest raise would increase the average full-time
hourly wage at Wal-Mart to $13.38 from $12.96 and average
part-time wage to $10.58 from $10. The federal minimum is $7.25.
The world's largest retailer also announced that workers
would, for the first time, be able to carry over paid days off,
with full-time employees transferring up to 80 hours into
following year. The move highlights how Wal-Mart and other
employers are responding to a tight labor market with the U.S.
unemployment rate at a 7-1/2 year low of 5 percent.
Wal-Mart has said its investment in wages is depressing
profits; labor costs were a main factor behind an earnings
warning in October. But it believes better pay is leading to
improved service and boosting U.S. sales.
"We're seeing strong increases in both customer experience
and associate engagement scores," Judith McKenna, chief
operating officer for Wal-Mart's U.S. operations, said in the
statement.
Still, the moves fall short of the demands of labor groups,
which have called on companies to pay a "living wage" of $15 an
hour.
Jessica Levin, a spokeswoman for a the union-backed group
Making Change at Walmart, said she was skeptical that employees
would see much benefit.
She cited reports from workers who saw their hours cut after
the initial wage hike last year or who received a smaller annual
raise than they might have due to changes in the calculation of
yearly performance-based hikes.
Levin noted that the announcement came just a few days after
Wal-Mart said it was closing 269 stores, including 154 in the
United States, eliminating some 16,000 jobs at closed stores
globally. Wal-Mart said it would try to transfer many workers to
nearby stores.
EMPLOYEE RATING OF COMPANY INCHES UP
Wal-Mart said it was also raising the minimum rates for
hourly pay bands, which differ based on job type, but would
leave the maximum rate unchanged following a bump last year. To
compensate workers at or above the top pay band rates, it will
provide a lump payment equal to 2 percent of annual pay.
Scott Dobroski, a career trends analyst at jobs website
operator Glassdoor, said the raise and paid time off changes
should help Wal-Mart attract employees.
He noted that Wal-Mart's employee rating, as measured by
input from workers to the Glassdoor site, had improved to 3.1 in
the final quarter of 2015 from 2.9 in the last quarter of 2014
before its wage hike. The average for all companies is 3.2 on
its 1 to 5 scale.
