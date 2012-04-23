Walmex says bribery scandal won't hurt business

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, battling bribery accusations, said in a statement on Monday it does not believe the allegations will hurt its business.

The New York Times reported this weekend that the Mexican unit of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc silenced an internal investigation of hundreds of suspect payments worth more than $24 million made to grow its business in Mexico.