公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Mexico's Walmex says quarterly profit rises 26 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico on Monday said its fourth-quarter profit rose 26 percent to 8.227 billion pesos ($589 million) from 6.54 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 116.015 billion pesos from 100.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

