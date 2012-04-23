Walmex 1st-qtr profit rises 4.7 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico on Monday reported a 4.7 percent ju mp i n first-quarter profit.

The company said profit rose to 4.712 billion pesos ($ 368 million) from 4 .502 b illion pesos a year earlier.

Walmex, in which Wal-Mart Stores has a majority stake, saw its stock price slip more than 1 2 percent on Monday after the New York Times reported allegations of bribery at the Mexican unit.