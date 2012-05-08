UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex posts 2.8 pct rise in April sales

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MEXICO CITY May 8 Central America's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 2.8 percent in April from the same month last year.
The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year fell 2.9 percent from April last year.
Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 10.8 percent from last April.
Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc, has seen its share price fall in the last two weeks after a New York Times report detailed allegations that it bribed local officials in order to open stores more quickly.
The company said it opened 12 stores in April.
Last year, Walmex opened 441 stores in Mexico and Central America, ending 2011 with 2,709 stores and restaurants across the region.
Shares in Walmex closed down 1.03 percent to 34.54 pesos in local market trading on Tuesday. Mexico's IPC stock index rose 2.07 in the session.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.