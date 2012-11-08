UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex Oct same-store sales down 0.9 pct

MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday that sales at
its Mexican stores open for at least a year slipped 0.9 percent
in October from a year ago, its first monthly decline in 19
months.
Results were a tad below expectations of a 1 percent decline
in a Reuters survey of six sector analysts.
Last month had a weekend less than October of 2011,
eliminating two important shopping days from the retailer's
calendar.
Walmex , an affiliate of top global retailer Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, said it operated 2,224 stores in Mexico and 633 in
Central America at the end of September.