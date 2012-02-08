UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex posts higher Jan sales

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Mexico same-store sales up 4.7 pct in Jan
* Total Mexico, Central America sales up 13.1 pct
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Wednesday said sales at its Mexico stores open at least a year rose 4.7 percent in January from the same month last year.
The retailer, known locally as Walmex, posted a higher sales increase than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five analysts pointed to an increase of 4.2 percent in same-store sales in January.
Walmex said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year rose 0.1 percent in January.
Total sales from units in Mexico and Central America rose 13.1 percent from January 2010, the retailer said.
Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc , said it opened 11 stores in Mexico in January and it has already opened two new stores in February.
Separately, the company said it spent 82 million pesos in January buying back 2,167,000 shares.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.