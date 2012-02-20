UPDATE 2-Mexico's Walmex posts jump in 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
* Revenue up 16 pct at 116.015 bln pesos MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, as new store openings and a pickup in customer spending drove an increase in sales. The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said third-quarter profit was 8.227 billion pesos ($589 million), up 26 percent from 6.54 billion pesos a year ago. That was above analysts' expectations of a profit of 7.672 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts. Walmex, which on average opened one new store a day in Mexico last year, said revenue rose 16 percent to 116.015 billion pesos from 100.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. "We had a very successful holiday season," Chief Financial Officer Rafael Matute said on a pre-recorded call discussing the results. The company reported sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in December and 12.6 percent in November from the same months in 2010. The November jump in revenue reflects a boost from a government-backed national sales campaign to promote spending over a long weekend. Walmex, which does not take questions on its quarterly calls, will hold an event for analysts on Wednesday to discuss its performance and plans in more detail. The company, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , opened 441 stores in 2011, including 76 in Central America. At the end of 2011, Walmex had 2,709 stores and restaurants in the region. Walmex shares closed up 0.53 percent at 39.67 pesos in local trading.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.