Walmex sees up to 15 pct sales growth in 2012

MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Wal-Mart de Mexico expects to post sales growth of between 13 percent and 15 percent in 2012, Chief Executive Scot Rank told analysts on Tuesday.

Rank said Walmex planned to open 410 to 436 stores in Mexico and Central America this year and he said that capital expenditures in 2012 would rise 7.5 percent.

Walmex said in a statement that it will invest 19.7 billion pesos in 2012, and Rank said 12.2 billion pesos would be spent on opening new stores this year.