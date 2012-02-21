Walmex sees up to 15 pct sales growth in 2012

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Wal-Mart de Mexico expects to post sales growth of between 13 percent and 15 percent in 2012, Chief Executive Scot Rank told analysts on Tuesday.
Rank said Walmex planned to open 410 to 436 stores in Mexico and Central America this year and he said that capital expenditures in 2012 would rise 7.5 percent.
Walmex said in a statement that it will invest 19.7 billion pesos in 2012, and Rank said 12.2 billion pesos would be spent on opening new stores this year.
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Realogy announces franchise group leadership succession plan
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance