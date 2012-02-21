UPDATE 1-Walmex sees up to 15 pct sales growth in 2012

* Capex seen up 7.5 pct in 2012

* 12.2 bln pesos to be spent on new stores

* Total capex of 19.7 bln pesos seen this year

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Wal-Mart de Mexico expects to post sales growth of between 13 percent and 15 percent in 2012, Chief Executive Scot Rank told analysts on Tuesday.

Rank said Walmex planned to open 410 to 436 stores in Mexico and Central America this year and he said that capital expenditures in 2012 would rise 7.5 percent.

Walmex said in a statement that it will invest 19.7 billion Mexican pesos ($1.55 billion) in 2012, and Rank said 12.2 billion pesos would be spent on opening new stores this year.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, on Monday reported a better-than-expected 26 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by new store openings and a pickup in consumer spending.

The company opened one new store a day on average in Mexico last year.

Walmex shares ended down 0.23 percent to 39.58 pesos as it trades near a record high.